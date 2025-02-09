The Universe of Discourse


Mark Dominus (陶敏修)
mjd@pobox.com


About me

RSS Atom

12 recent entries
Surnames from nicknames nobody has any more
Just give the man the fish!
Claude helps me find more presidential emoji
Polish Spam
Just ANSWER THE QUESTION
A complex bug with a ⸢simple⸣ fix
Another corner of Pennsylvania
Dancing bread
XKCD game theory question
I DON'T KNOW
Poor Richard's Almanack
Stuff I wanted to say to the historic district people but didn't

Archive:
2024: JF
2024: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2023: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2022: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2021: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2020: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2019: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2018: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2017: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2016: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2015: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2014: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2013: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2012: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2011: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2010: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2009: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2008: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2007: JFMAMJ
 JASOND
2006: JFMAMJ
  JASOND
2005: OND

Subtopics:

Mathematics242
Programming99
Language93
Miscellaneous72
Book50
Tech49
Etymology35
Haskell33
Oops30
Unix27
Cosmic Call25
Math SE25
Physics21
Law21
Perl17
Biology15
Brain15
Calendar15
Food15

Higher-Order Perl Blosxom

Comments disabled
Sun, 09 Feb 2025

Surnames from nicknames nobody has any more

English has a pattern of common patronymic names. For example, "John Peters" and "John Peterson" are someone whose father was named "Peter". ("Peters" should be understood as "Peter's".) Similarly we have John Williams and John Williamson, John Roberts and John Robertson, John Richards and John Richardson, John James and John Jameson, John Johns and John Johnson, and so on.

Often Dad's name was a nickname. For example, a common nickname for "John" is "Jack" and we have (less commonly) John Jacks and (more commonly) John Jackson, and John Bills and John Bilson, John Wills and John Wilson, and John Willis and John Willison are Bill, Will, and Wille, all short for William.

"Richard" is "Dick", and we have John Dicks (or Dix) and John Dickson (or Dixon). "Nicholas" is "Nick" and we have John Nicks (or Nix) and John Nickson (or Nixon).

Sometimes the name has the diminutive suffix “-kin” inserted. Wilkins is little Will's son, as is Wilkinson; Peterkins is little Peter's son.

These patterns are so common that if you find surnames that follow them you can almost always infer a forename, although it may be one that is no longer common, or that is spelled differently. For example, many people are named Pierce, Pearse, Pierson, or Pearson, which is from the name Pierre, Piers or Pierce, still used in English although much less common than in the past. (It is from the same root as Peter.) Perkins is little Pierre. Robin used to be a nickname for Robert (it's “Robkin” with the difficult “-bk-” simplified to just “-b-” and we have John Robins and John Robinson.

Sometimes, the pattern is there but the name is unclear because it is a nickname that is now so uncommon that it is neatly forgotten. The fathers of John Watts, Watson, and Watkins were called Wat, which used to be short for Walter. John Hobbs, John Hobson, and Hobkins are named for Hob, which was short for Robert in the same way that Rob and Bob are still. (I had a neighbor who was called Hob, and told me his family claimed that it was short for Robert, but that he wasn't sure. I assured him that they were correct.) “Daw”, an archaic nickname for “David”, gives us Dawes, Dawkins, and Dawson.

Back in September when I started this article I thought on John Gibbs and John Gibson. Who's named "Gib", and why? Is it archaic nickname? Yes! It was short for Gilbert. Then I forgot about the draft article until today when I woke up wondering about John Simpson (and, I realize now, John Simms and John Simkins). And it transpired "Sim" or "Simme" was once a common nickname for Simon.

I would welcome further examples.

Addenda

20250210

Vicki Rosenzweig reminds me that another lost nickname for Richard is "Hick" (like "Rick" and "Dick") and from this we get Hicks, Hix, Hickson, Hixon, Hickman, and (she informs me) "Hickmott".

"-mott" perhaps indicates a male in-law, according to the Dictionary of American Family Names via Ancestrry.com. The only other clear example of this that I noticed was "Willmott". Note that Gaelic names like Dermott are not of this type; the resemblance is coincidental.

We get Hodge / Hodges / Hodgson / Hodgkins from "Hodge", an arcahic nickname for Roger.

Lucy Keer suggests that Bateson / Bates is from "Bat", an archair nickname for Bartholomew.

Christopher Taylor reminds me that in Atkins and Atkinson the "At-" is short for "Adam", and similarly in "Addis" and "Addison". I know a guy named Atteson but I'm not sure it is the same thing.


[Other articles in category /lang/etym] permanent link